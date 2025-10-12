The long-established AA rosette celebrates successful restaurants across the country, similar to the likes of the Michelin guide.

Inspectors visit the locations to try a meal just like any other customer would, before putting forward comments and assessing whether the service is worth of one or more rosettes.

Restaurants can be awarded up to five rosettes, with only a handful achieving the highest amount.

Meanwhile, restaurants with one are considered a stand-out in their local area, with the AA website explaining that the food should be ‘prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients’.

Two rosette restaurants are considered to be excellent, with high standards and consistency, while three rosettes are only handed out to around 10 per cent of restaurants inspected with the food being made of outstanding ingredients at a brilliant quality.

Only two restaurants in Sheffield have achieved three rosettes, with all others in the surrounding area falling below that.

Nevertheless, these are establishments that have gone above and beyond to receive high acclaim from inspectors.

So we’ve put together a list of eight of these restaurants withing driving distance of the Steel City.

1 . JÖRO The acclaimed restaurant JÖRO was awarded the highest rating with three rosettes, and a notable wine list for 25/26. An inspector commented: "An edgy modern rustic feel." | Tim Green Photography Photo: Tim Green Photography Photo Sales

2 . Rafters Restaurant Nestled away on Oakbrook Road in Nethergreen, this restaurant earned the top triple rosette. Inspectors commented: "Culinary innovation in leafy Sheffield." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Casa Near to Chesterfield town centre, Casa hotel's Cocina restaurant was celebrated with two rosettes. An inspector says: "Celebrate all things Spanish in a lopsided 'pomo' hotel." | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Plough Inn Housed within a 16th-century stone pub near Hathersage, the Plough Inn was awarded an AA rosette. The inspector wrote: "Sustaining modern dishes in a Tudor riverside inn." | Google Photo Sales