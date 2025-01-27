Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many pubs have slashed the prices of popular dishes 🍴

Pub chains are offering a range of deals and offers

Pub chains include Wetherspoons, Greene King and more

Deals include discounts on children’s meals, cocktails, steaks and more

A trip to the pub is always a great outing, whether it be for a couple of drinks or for some delicious ‘pub grub’.

As it's the start of the year, many of us will be looking for ways to save money while not sacrificing our social calendars.

Luckily, plenty of pub chains have amazing deals on offer right now, from Kids Eat for £1 to two cocktails from £8.50.

Here are the best pub deals on offer right now.

Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons has quite a few fantastic deals which are usually on offer all-year round. Offers include Steak Club Tuesdays, Chicken Club and Wing It Wednesday, Curry Club Thursdays, Fish and Chip Friday and All-Day Brunch Sundays. The deals offer particular food options at discounted prices. For more information, please visit Wetherspoons’ website.

Greene King

Greene King has a current week day deal, where customers can enjoy two courses from £8.49 at a local Farmhouse Inn pub. Dishes must be chosen from the Weekday Set Menu and a third course can be ordered for only £2 extra. Greene King also offers 15% off for Blue Light members. For more information, please visit the Greene King website.

The best pub deals on offer right now - including Wetherspoons, Greene King and more (Photo: Isabella - stock.adobe.com) | Isabella - stock.adobe.com

Sizzling Pubs

Sizzling Pubs has a few offers that customers can take advantage of. Offers include the two cocktails from £8.50, which is available all day, every day. Another deal which is offered all day, every day is the Kids Meal Deal, which includes a main, dessert and drink. The price for kids under five-year-old is from £4.49 and for those aged five and over, the price starts from £5.49. Other deals include; two mains from £11.50 from Monday to Friday from 12pm, Feed The Family for under £16, Monday to Friday from 3pm, and Kids Eat for £1, Monday to Friday from 3pm. For more information, please visit the Sizzling Pubs website.

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse has a range of deals available. Deals include; Grill Monday, Mix It Up Tuesday, Curry Wednesday, Two-Course Thursday, Buy 1 Get 1 Free on all burgers, Super Saturday, Special Sundays, and Monday to Friday pub classics deal. All of the deals above offer food at discounted prices. Hungry Horse also offers Kids Eat Free for £1 on Mondays. For more information, please visit the Hungry Horse website.

