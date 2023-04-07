News you can trust since 1887
The best places to get a full English breakfast in Sheffield - according to our readers

We asked our readers where their favourite place to get a full English breakfast in Sheffield is – here are some of their answers.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The national dish of the Full English breakfast is a common custom in the UK, with the substantial meal proving incredibly popular among UK residents.

Full Englishes usually include a fried egg, sausages, bacon, grilled tomato, baked beans, mushrooms, hashbrowns, toast and black pudding. But there's some debate about whether avocado belongs in the mix.

We posed the question of where the best places to get a Full English breakfast in Sheffield is, and here is what our readers said:

The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 according to Tripadvisor. Sheila Conroy was one of our readers to suggest Moor Cafe's Full English breakfast as one of Sheffield's best, saying: "The Moor Cafe, food delicious, staff brilliant and food always hot, try it your stomach will thank you."

The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 according to Tripadvisor. Sheila Conroy was one of our readers to suggest Moor Cafe's Full English breakfast as one of Sheffield's best, saying: "The Moor Cafe, food delicious, staff brilliant and food always hot, try it your stomach will thank you." Photo: Brian Eyre

The Hidden Gem Cafe at The Bents Green has been rated an incredible 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The popular cafe serves a Full English breakfast, one Joy Hardy suggests as the best in Sheffield, simply replying: "The Hidden Gem, Bents Green."

The Hidden Gem Cafe at The Bents Green has been rated an incredible 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The popular cafe serves a Full English breakfast, one Joy Hardy suggests as the best in Sheffield, simply replying: "The Hidden Gem, Bents Green." Photo: Google

Dore Cafe on High Street, Sheffield, serves a popular Full English breakfast which has earned the cafe a 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Chris Clifford is one who believes the cafe serves the best in Sheffield, saying: "Dore Café, excellent full English breakfast."

Dore Cafe on High Street, Sheffield, serves a popular Full English breakfast which has earned the cafe a 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Chris Clifford is one who believes the cafe serves the best in Sheffield, saying: "Dore Café, excellent full English breakfast." Photo: Google

Morrison's Hillsborough Cafe is certainly a divisive one, with a 2.5 star rating out of 5 on Tripadvisor. However, the supermarket chain's Full English breakfast has split opinions, with several 4 and 5 star reviews but also many lower end reviews too at 1 and 2 stars. Reader Georgia-Lauren Grant believes it is one of the best on Sheffield, saying: "Best place for me is in Morrison's at Hillsborough."

Morrison's Hillsborough Cafe is certainly a divisive one, with a 2.5 star rating out of 5 on Tripadvisor. However, the supermarket chain's Full English breakfast has split opinions, with several 4 and 5 star reviews but also many lower end reviews too at 1 and 2 stars. Reader Georgia-Lauren Grant believes it is one of the best on Sheffield, saying: "Best place for me is in Morrison's at Hillsborough." Photo: Andrew Roe

