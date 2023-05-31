We asked our readers where their favourite place is to get a cooked breakfast in Sheffield – and we received hundreds of responses.
We posed the question on Facebook and it appears Sheffielders love a good fry-up. Here’s some of the best places to get a full English, based on the responses.
1. Brown's Cafe in Ecclesfield
Brown's was a very popular suggestion among Sheffielders. Photo: submit
2. The Moor Cafe
The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 according to Tripadvisor. Sheila Conroy was one of our readers to suggest Moor Cafe's Full English breakfast as one of Sheffield's best, saying: "The Moor Cafe, food delicious, staff brilliant and food always hot, try it your stomach will thank you." Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Hidden Gem Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe at The Bents Green has been rated an incredible 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The popular cafe serves a Full English breakfast, one Joy Hardy suggests as the best in Sheffield, simply replying: "The Hidden Gem, Bents Green." Photo: Google
4. Dore Cafe
Dore Cafe on High Street, Sheffield, serves a popular Full English breakfast which has earned the cafe a 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Chris Clifford is one who believes the cafe serves the best in Sheffield, saying: "Dore Café, excellent full English breakfast." Photo: Google