The best places to get a cooked breakfast in Sheffield - according to Star readers

We asked our readers where their favourite place is to get a cooked breakfast in Sheffield – and we received hundreds of responses.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 25th Jul 2022, 13:27 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:16 BST

We posed the question on Facebook and it appears Sheffielders love a good fry-up. Here’s some of the best places to get a full English, based on the responses.

Brown's was a very popular suggestion among Sheffielders.

1. Brown's Cafe in Ecclesfield

Brown's was a very popular suggestion among Sheffielders. Photo: submit

The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 according to Tripadvisor. Sheila Conroy was one of our readers to suggest Moor Cafe's Full English breakfast as one of Sheffield's best, saying: "The Moor Cafe, food delicious, staff brilliant and food always hot, try it your stomach will thank you."

2. The Moor Cafe

The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 according to Tripadvisor. Sheila Conroy was one of our readers to suggest Moor Cafe's Full English breakfast as one of Sheffield's best, saying: "The Moor Cafe, food delicious, staff brilliant and food always hot, try it your stomach will thank you." Photo: Brian Eyre

The Hidden Gem Cafe at The Bents Green has been rated an incredible 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The popular cafe serves a Full English breakfast, one Joy Hardy suggests as the best in Sheffield, simply replying: "The Hidden Gem, Bents Green."

3. The Hidden Gem Cafe

The Hidden Gem Cafe at The Bents Green has been rated an incredible 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The popular cafe serves a Full English breakfast, one Joy Hardy suggests as the best in Sheffield, simply replying: "The Hidden Gem, Bents Green." Photo: Google

Dore Cafe on High Street, Sheffield, serves a popular Full English breakfast which has earned the cafe a 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Chris Clifford is one who believes the cafe serves the best in Sheffield, saying: "Dore Café, excellent full English breakfast."

4. Dore Cafe

Dore Cafe on High Street, Sheffield, serves a popular Full English breakfast which has earned the cafe a 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Chris Clifford is one who believes the cafe serves the best in Sheffield, saying: "Dore Café, excellent full English breakfast." Photo: Google

