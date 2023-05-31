2 . The Moor Cafe

The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 according to Tripadvisor. Sheila Conroy was one of our readers to suggest Moor Cafe's Full English breakfast as one of Sheffield's best, saying: "The Moor Cafe, food delicious, staff brilliant and food always hot, try it your stomach will thank you." Photo: Brian Eyre