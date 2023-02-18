News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The best independent restaurants in Sheffield including 2nd Girlfriend, Vito's and Grazie

Looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal in Sheffield?

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

Fortunately, we are spoilt for choice in the Steel City when it comes to top eateries. Here we have compiled some of the best independent restaurants in Sheffield based on what people have said on Facebook and Twitter.

1. Sheffield's best independent restaurants

The votes are in.....

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Spoon Cafe Bistro

The Woodseats cafe is very popular with locals 'offering delicious homemade British food-all fresh, locally sourced and cooked to your liking!'

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Cornerstone at Dyson Place

The venue, just off Sharrow Vale Road, is enjoying a blossoming reputation as one of Sheffield’s ‘go to spots’.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. 2nd Girlfriend

The Hillsborough restaurant with the weird name is gaining a reputation as a brilliant eatery in this part of Sheffield. Owner, Chris Kamolli (pictured) named the restaurant 2nd Girlfriend in recognition of his girlfriend.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldFacebookTwitter