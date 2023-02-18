Fortunately, we are spoilt for choice in the Steel City when it comes to top eateries. Here we have compiled some of the best independent restaurants in Sheffield based on what people have said on Facebook and Twitter.
1. Sheffield's best independent restaurants
The votes are in.....
Photo: submit
2. Spoon Cafe Bistro
The Woodseats cafe is very popular with locals 'offering delicious homemade British food-all fresh, locally sourced and cooked to your liking!'
Photo: submit
3. Cornerstone at Dyson Place
The venue, just off Sharrow Vale Road, is enjoying a blossoming reputation as one of Sheffield’s ‘go to spots’.
Photo: submit
4. 2nd Girlfriend
The Hillsborough restaurant with the weird name is gaining a reputation as a brilliant eatery in this part of Sheffield. Owner, Chris Kamolli (pictured) named the restaurant 2nd Girlfriend in recognition of his girlfriend.
Photo: submit