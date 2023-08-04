Many restaurants in the area have achieved the highest food hygiene rating of five.

The Wicker is a street in Sheffield city centre which is home to cafes, shops and restaurants selling food from all over the world.

Many restaurants in the area have achieved the highest food hygiene rating of five, meaning ‘very good’, but some are on the other end of the scale, with ‘major improvement necessary’ flagged up by a rating of one.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, to five years for those with a lower risk.

Inspections are carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council to ensure that businesses follow food hygiene law, and that the food they serve is then safe for customers.

The standards fall into three categories: Hygienic handling of food, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities, and the checks in place to ensure that food is safe.

Here is a list of restaurants and takeaways in Wicker with the best and worst food hygiene ratings.

