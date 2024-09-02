Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asian restaurants and takeaways across the UK are being recognised for their excellence in the industry 🍴

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) recognises excellence in Pan Asian cuisine in the UK

Regional restaurants and takeaways have been shortlisted for the prestigious award

The final will be held at London’s Royal Lancaster on Sunday, October 6

The shortlisted restaurants and takeaways have been announced for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2024.

The awards celebrate Pan Asian cuisine, rewarding excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by the most prestigious Asian chefs, restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

The final will be hosted by BBC journalist Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster.

The ARTAs 2024: Shortlist for regional restaurant and takeaway award unveiled (Photo: Natalia Klenova - stock.adobe.co) | Natalia Klenova - stock.adobe.co

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times.

“They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.

“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony.”

Ahead of the final, the top ten restaurants and takeaways have been announced for the Regional Restaurant/Takeaway of the Year award, across various areas in the UK.

Here is the full list of restaurants and takeaways that have been shortlisted for a regional award.

Regional Restaurant of the Year Shortlist:

Northern Ireland

Little India Restaurant, Carrickfergus, Belfast

The Welcome Restaurant, Belfast India Gate, Belfast

Safari, Banbridge, Belfast

Spice, Lisburn

Cafe Arirang, Belfast

Yaks, Bangor, Belfast

Mama Masala, Newtownabbey, Belfast

Good Fortune, Belfast

Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast

Scotland

Swadish by Ajay Kumar, Glasgow

Monsoona Healthy Indian Cuisine, Aberdeen

Yorokobi by CJ, Aberdeen

Masala Twist, Glasgow

The Radhuni, Loanhead

Indian by Nature, Paisley

Nok's Kitchen, Edinburgh

Grand Fusion, Paisley

Carron to Mumbai Restaurant, Stonehaven

Yakitori House, East Kilbride, Glasgow

South Wales

Rasoi Waterfront, Swansea

The Grand Sultan, Port Talbot, Swansea

Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli

Belfoi, Carmarthen

Brewery Field Street Food Restaurant, Bridgend

Bay Leaf, Cardiff

Jashaan Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Cardiff

Mango Tree, Cardiff

Raj Kitchen Pure Indian Cuisine, Swansea

Elaichi, Carmarthen

North Wales

The Suhail Tandoori Indian Restaurant, Prestatyn, Llandudno

Junction Tandoori Restaurant, Llandudno Junction

Rozis Tandoori Restaurant, Amlwch, Llandudno

Maahis, Wrexham, Llandudno

Llandudno Tandoori Restaurant, Llandudno

Ijazz, Wrexham, Llandudno

Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Benllech, Llandudno

Pwllheli Tandoori Restaurant, Pwllheli, Llandudno Junction

Jai Ho Restaurant, Conwy, Llandudno

Indian Lounge, Mold

North West

Mowgli Street Food, Liverpool

Achari, Bolton

Imli Restaurant, Heywood

Mela Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Urmston

Indian Tiffin Room, Manchester

Pandora, Littleborough

Freya's Grill, Darwen

Indian Lounge Restaurant, Ramsbottom, Bury

The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Milnrow, Rochdale

Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar, Southport

North East

Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead

Chakh Dhoom, Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne

Oishii Ne Asian Food Co., Hull

Delhi Wala Food, Leeds

Dastaan, Leeds

Nur Authentic Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, New Edlington, Doncaster

Babul's, Darlington

The Vine Indian Cuisine, Mosborough, Sheffield

My Peshawar, Bradford

Pangea Restaurant, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees

West Midlands

Shifnal Balti, Shifnal

Monsoon Majestic Indian Dining, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Newcastle

Kolshi Premier Indian Restaurant, Wellesbourne, Warwick

Khatri's Nepalese and Indian Cuisine, Rugeley

Delhi 6 Restaurant, Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield

Monsoon Restaurant, Birmingham

The Gurkha's Dine, Cannock

Sushido, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield

Bilash Premier Cuisine, Rugeley

Cafe Tamarinds, Balsall Common, Coventry

East Midlands

Nawaab Saab, Nottingham

Aramintas, Northampton

Chaska, Lenton, Nottingham

Silchar Indian Dining, Hinckley

Baseri Nepalese and Indian Restaurant, Newark-on-Trent, Newark

Ayubowan Restaurant, Glossop

Nazreen, Burton Latimer

My Delhi, Leicester

Jomidar Lounge, Northampton

Colombo Street, Nottingham

Hertfordshire

Neelakash Restaurant, Ware

Tamarind, Potters Bar, Potters Bar

Red Indian Restaurant, Welwyn Garden City

The Cochin Indian Restaurant, Hemel Hempstead

The Raj of Hertford, Hertford

Ginger Bar & Restaurant, Hertford, Stevenage

Zaffran One, St Albans

Abbots Tandoori, Abbots Langley

Cumin Bar & Restaurant, Turnford, Broxbourne

Raj Of India, Welwyn Garden City

Essex

Cinnamon, North Weald Bassett, Epping

Manjal Indian Restaurant, Loughton

Singam Bay, Ilford

Namaste Village, Southend-on-Sea

Village Indiya Restaurant, Benfleet

British India, Frinton-on-Sea

Pride of Sylhet, Great Dunmow, Dunmow

Vojan Restaurant, Ongar

Moonlight Tandoori, Harlow, Chelmsford

Basil Spice Indian Restaurant, Basildon

Kent

Dipalee Lounge, Buckingham

Mittee Indian Restaurant, Bromley

Pink Paprika, Rochester

Desh, West Malling

Mumbai Madness, Hayes, Bromley

Ginger & Spices, Chislehurst

Indian Diner, West Wickham

The Bombay Restaurant, Green Street Green, Orpington

Jumeira Indian Restaurant, Cranbrook

Dining Room, Sheerness, Rochester

East Anglia

Lekthai, Great Yarmouth, Norwich

Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury, Colchester

Montaz, Newmarket

Namaste Village, Cambridge

Golpo Bengal Cafe & Restaurant, Cambridge

Curry Palace, Cottenham, Cambridge

Rose and Mango, Saint Neots

Savci, Stopsley, Luton

Restaurant Twenty Two, Cambridge

Easytiger, Beccles

Sussex

Darchini, Horsham

Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Hove, Brighton

Tamarind Indian Restaurant, Newport

Etci Kitchen, Brighton

The Royal Indian Restaurant, Hailsham, Brighton

The Parsons Table, Arundel, Brighton

Tamasha, Lindfield, Haywards Heath

Akash Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Horsham

Tajdar Indian Kitchen & Bar, Worthing, Brighton

Alishaan Indian Restaurant, Sompting, Lancing

Surrey

Yaadein, Stoneleigh, Epsom

Colombo Kitchen, Worcester Park

Bab Bab Korean Restaurant, Sutton

Coulsdon Spice, Coulsdon

Tiffin Wala, Blackwater, Camberley

The Cricket Lounge, Sutton

3 Rooms Indian Restaurant, Chertsey

Spice Lounge, Mytchett

Tarana, Lingfield

Bulgogi, Woking

South Central

Asian Spice Ltd, Reading

Padharo Indian Restaurant, Southampton

Spicy Tadka, Basingstoke

Social Dhaba, Pinner

Madhuban Tandoori, Liss

Mango Lounge, Windsor

Lazzeez, Southampton

Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Princes Risborough

Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley, Reading

Mint Dosa, Southampton

South West

Raj Bari, Bristol, Bristol

Mint Bay, Highbridge

Mimi's Thai Bistro, Weston-super-Mare

Meddy Grill & Meze, Newton Abbot

Kottu Hut, Cotham, Bristol

Taste of India, Saint Austell

Ebisu, Weston-super-Mare

Satya's Kitchen, Bournemouth

Achari Indian Kitchen, Bristol

Sakura Finest, Bristol

North London

Mala Indian Brasserie, London

Omnom, Angel

Divan Restaurant, Finchley

JM Oriental, Colindale

Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill

The Rajdoot, Hampstead, London

Hanwoo Village, Angel, London

Yaki Ya!, Colindale

Michiko Sushino, Salusbury

Ruhit's Indian Cuisine, Brent

City and East London

Grand Cholan, Canary Wharf

Brigadiers, Mansion House

Bengal Tiger, Shoreditch

Sheba Restaurant, Aldgate

Eastern Eye Balti House, Aldgate

Dishoom, Shoreditch

Yaz Restaurant, Chingford

Bento Bab, Aldgate

City Spice, Aldgate

Bollywoods, Chingford

Central London

Colonel Saab, High Holborn

Palki, Kensington

Bab N Suul, Soho

Durbar Tandoori, London

Tokyo Diner, Piccadilly Circus

Roka, Mayfair

Paro, Covent Garden

Indian Villa, Ealing

Core by Clare Smyth, Kensington

Patri, Hammersmith

Regional Takeaway of the Year Shortlist:

Wales

Bombay Spice, Port Talbot

The Indian Takeaway, Aberdare

Little India Takeaway, Mountain Ash

Saffron Kitchen, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran

Ling Di Long, Lampeter

Nehar Indian Takeaway, Lampeter

The Mayflower, Llandovery

Hot Dumplings, Aberystwyth

China House, Bow Street

Paprika Indian Takeaway, Pen-clawdd, Swansea

North West

Moss Bank Express, Saint Helens

Suruchi Takeaway, Burnley

Megna, Great Harwood, Blackburn

Tandoori Flames Indian Takeaway, Littleborough

Redfood Takeaway, Newton, Hyde

Arong Indian Takeaway, Fazakerley, Liverpool

China Court Takeaway, Liverpool

Bombay Cuisine, Prestwich, Manchester

Karai Lounge Indian Takeaway, Chester

The Maharajaa, Manchester

North East

Rizq Flavours Of India, New Herrington, Houghton le Spring

Brunton Park Tandoori Takeaway, Newcastle upon Tyne

Miah's Spice, Gildersome, Leeds

Millan Tandoori, Easington Lane, Houghton le Spring

Saleems Takeaway, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne

Balti Hut Indian Takeaway, Linthorpe, Middlesbrough

Zeera Tandoori, Durham

Kashmir Tandoori, Shiremoor, Newcastle upon Tyne

Baburchi, Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne

Spice Garden , Blaydon-on-Tyne, Newcastle upon Tyne

West Midlands

Wok Chi, Harborne, Birmingham

Cheadle Spice, Stoke-on-Trent

Minh's Chinese Takeaway, Birmingham

Lime Pickle, Birmingham

Herbs & Spice, Atherstone, Coventry

Calcutta Kitchen, Nuneaton, Coventry

Spice Nation, Ollywood, Birmingham

Bengal Chaa, Stirchley, Birmingham

Tariq Balti House Indian Takeaway, Yardley Wood

New Royal Balti, Stoke-on-Trent

East Midlands

SunSushi, Northampton

Rai Saab, Carlton, Nottingham

Shama, Beeston, Nottingham

Chatwala, Leicester

Miah's Takeaway, Heanor

Lajawab Grill & Fresh Karahi, Forest Fields, Nottingham

Monmo's Grill, Nottingham

Amirs Balti House, Retford

Masala Takeaway, Sherwood, Nottingham

Cochin Fort, Radford, Nottingham

Essex

Imi's Spice Kitchen, Southend-on-Sea

Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford

The Royal Rasoi, Southend-on-Sea

The Raj Tandoori, Southend-on-Sea

Sonali Indian Takeaway, Colchester

Knights Tandoori, Romford

Curry Tree, Stanford-le-Hope

Delhi Akash Indian Takeaway, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea

Mojlish Indian Takeaway, Chelmsford

Zara Indian Takeaway, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea

Kent

Mango Tree, Maidstone

Jhal Chilli, Maidstone

Bearsted Spice Indian Takeaway, Bearsted, Maidstone

Sher E Bangla, Longfield, Dartford

Al-Amin Tandoori, Maidstone

Tez Indian Takeaway, Tonbridge

A Taste of India, Chatham

Mr India, Longfield, Dartford

Nawab Indian Takeaway, Gillingham, Maidstone

Curry Munch, Chatham, Maidstone

East Anglia

Eastern Spice, Ipswich

Maharani Indian Takeaway, Cambridge

Lime Takeaway, Bury Saint Edmunds, Ipswich

Balti Village, Harpenden

Ahmed Spice, Wymondham, Norwich

City Spice, St Albans

Saffron, Borehamwood, Watford

Aroma, Radlett

Bhujon, Tring

Touch Of Spice, St Albans

Surrey

Chipstead Tandoori, Chipstead, Coulsdon

Spice Express, New Malden

Ali Shan Tandoori, Blackwater, Camberley

Surrey Spice, Leatherhead

Curry Master, Epsom

Bokays, Addlestone

Indigo, West Byfleet

Oriental Express, Guildford

Purbani, Guildford

New Golden House, Woking

For more information on The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024, please visit their website.