The 9 best BBQ and grill restaurants in Sheffield - according to Tripadvisor

2. Jimmys Kitchen

Jimmys Kitchen scored 4.5 on Tripadvisor for its food. One reviewer who ate here claimed that it was the best meal they've had in a long time and said; "Spent a lot of time in Turkey and Greece and this is the closest I've to holiday flashback. Tried similar restaurants in Sheffield before but for the BBq I've not had anything close. Already agreed on coming back and fetching family."

Photo: Google