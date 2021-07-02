The 9 best BBQ and grill restaurants in Sheffield - according to Tripadvisor

When looking for a place to eat, reviews are a useful tool to help you decide, so using Tripadvisor we’ve put together this list of the best places in the city that serve delicious barbecued and grilled food on their menu.
Undefined: readMore
1. Smoke BBQ
Smoke BBQ takes the top spot on Tripadvisor with over 1,000 excellent reviews. Smoke serves US style ribs, steaks and burgers at St. Paul's Place. "Very impressive place, very authentic food, the design and layout is really cool like a factory and the open cooking area is brilliant so you can see your food being cooked. Food was really good, both quality and quantity, very good service as well. Will be back," one reviewer says.
Photo: Smoke BBQ
2. Jimmys Kitchen
Jimmys Kitchen scored 4.5 on Tripadvisor for its food. One reviewer who ate here claimed that it was the best meal they've had in a long time and said; "Spent a lot of time in Turkey and Greece and this is the closest I've to holiday flashback. Tried similar restaurants in Sheffield before but for the BBq I've not had anything close. Already agreed on coming back and fetching family."
Photo: Google
3. The Furnace
The Furnace bar and restaurant has only recently opened but already has plenty of 'excellent' reviews. One review said: "The atomosohere was great and the food and drinks were fabulous. The service couldn’t have been better thanks to Chelsea, Rosie and their colleagues. 10/10 would definitely visit again and recommend. Thank you."
Photo: Tristan Poyser
4. Norooz
Norooz is a customer favourite with a 4.5 TripAdvisor rating, and its menu includes dishes such as Lamb Tikka skewers, Turkish kebabs and Chicken Ghozi.
Photo: Google