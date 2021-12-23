The 9 best bars serving rum in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

These are 9 of the best bars serving rum in Sheffield according to Google reviews

Rum is enjoyed by many people, and while you can order the spirit in most bars across Sheffield, these are the best venues to visit.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:18 pm

Whether you fancy something light like white rum, or the rich, sweet flavour of dark rum, or even a flavoured rum, there is something for everyone.

We’ve taken a look through Google at the highest-rated bars in Sheffield serving rum and compiled a list of the 9 best ones.

Which one will you be visiting?

1. The Botanist

The Botanist in Sheffield serves a number of cocktails made with rum. One, in particular, is the Hawaiian rum punch which is a mixture of spiced and dark rum with passionfruit syrup, pineapple liqueur and pineapple juice. The bar in Leopold Square has a 4.3 rating on Google with 1,641 reviews.

2. Cubana Tapas Bar

If you fancy some rum, Cubana Tapas Bar in Leopold Square is the place to be. The bar has a whole menu of rum for customers to choose from with options from across the globe. Cubana has a 4.5 rating on Google with 1,267 reviews. One person said: "Rum menu is just out of this world."

3. Turtle Bay

Turtle Bay on Holly Street has an extensive list of rum on their menu, from Dark to golden to smooth coconut rum. They also serve a rum sharer, which allows you to choose any two rums to share. The bar is rated 4.2 on Google with 767 reviews.

4. Three Merry Lads

The Three Merry Lads, located on the border between Sheffield and the Peak District, is the perfect place to sit back with a drink. They serve a selection of rum and mixers. The pub has a 4.2 rating on Google with 617 reviews.

