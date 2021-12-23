The 9 best bars serving rum in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

Whether you fancy something light like white rum, or the rich, sweet flavour of dark rum, or even a flavoured rum, there is something for everyone.
We’ve taken a look through Google at the highest-rated bars in Sheffield serving rum and compiled a list of the 9 best ones.
Which one will you be visiting?
1. The Botanist
The Botanist in Sheffield serves a number of cocktails made with rum. One, in particular, is the Hawaiian rum punch which is a mixture of spiced and dark rum with passionfruit syrup, pineapple liqueur and pineapple juice. The bar in Leopold Square has a 4.3 rating on Google with 1,641 reviews.
Photo: The Botanist
2. Cubana Tapas Bar
If you fancy some rum, Cubana Tapas Bar in Leopold Square is the place to be. The bar has a whole menu of rum for customers to choose from with options from across the globe. Cubana has a 4.5 rating on Google with 1,267 reviews. One person said: "Rum menu is just out of this world."
Photo: Google
3. Turtle Bay
Turtle Bay on Holly Street has an extensive list of rum on their menu, from Dark to golden to smooth coconut rum. They also serve a rum sharer, which allows you to choose any two rums to share. The bar is rated 4.2 on Google with 767 reviews.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Three Merry Lads
The Three Merry Lads, located on the border between Sheffield and the Peak District, is the perfect place to sit back with a drink. They serve a selection of rum and mixers. The pub has a 4.2 rating on Google with 617 reviews.
Photo: Chris Etchells