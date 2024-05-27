The 15 top-rated Chinese, Taiwanese, Thai and Japanese restaurants and takeaways in Sheffield

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th May 2024, 05:01 BST

Sheffield has a diverse culinary offering

It’s Bank Holiday Monday, and that can only mean one thing - treating yourself to a meal.

These rare long weekends are too few and far between, so it’s imperative that you make the most of it. It’s not a day to be standing over the stove, so to help you out, we have taken a look at some of the 15 top-rated restaurants on Google. 

Not only have we already looked at Italian and Indian restaurants, we’ve now delved into the best of Chinese, Thai, Taiwanese and Japanese restaurants to give you authentic flavours of Asia.

If you don’t fancy eating out, many of these places also provide delivery services and pick-up for a takeaway in the comforts of your own home.

Below are 15 establishments listed in ascending order based on their rating by Google users. Each venue has a minimum of 100 reviews.

1. Noodlesta

Noodlesta - a Chinese noodle bar - is the 15th top-rated establishment This venue, at 192-194 Brook Hill, has a 4.4 out of 5 rating and 278 reviews on Google.

2. Oodles

Oodles, at 217-219 London Road, in Highfield, is in 14th place. This Chinese restaurant is rated 4.4 out of 5 with 436 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

3. Chinese Table

Next is Chinese Kitchen, on George Street, in Sheffield city centre. It is rated 4.4 out of 5, with 712 reviews on Google.

4. Saigon 68

Saigon 68 is a Vietnamese restaurant on 173-175 London Road in Highfield. It is rated 4.4 out of 5 with 765 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

