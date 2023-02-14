The 15 friendliest pubs and bars in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

Sheffield is home to scores of incredible pubs and bars, and the highly-rated ones included on this list have all been praised for the great service provided by friendly members of staff.
Here are 15 of the highest-rated ‘friendly’ pubs and bars in Sheffield, according to reviews posted by punters on Google.
They are ranked in no particular order. All are rated between 4 and 5 stars and the word ‘friendly’ is mentioned by customers in the reviews.
1. Collage Maker-13-Feb-2023-05.28-PM.jpg
All of the highly-rated Sheffield pubs and bars pictured here have also been praised by Google reviewers for the 'friendly' service provided by staff
Photo: Mix, see other pictures in series for details
2. The Cobden View, 40 Cobden View Road, Crookes: 'Very nice and friendly'
Plenty of Google reviewers have described the staff at The Cobden View as being 'friendly'. Caroline Mitchell said: "Really nice pub visited there with my son who now lives nearby. Good range of drinks great prices staff very nice and friendly. Great place."
Ben Campbell added: "Amazing friendly great value pub. Crookes favourite."
Bo Sundblad said: "Nice local pub very popular with students in the area - live music on a Thursday, lovely chatty bar staff and they’ve always got Farmers Blonde on tap."
Photo: Google
3. Fagan's, 69 Broad Lane, Sheffield city centre: 'Tom and Barbara make you feel welcome always'
Tom and Barbara Boulding announced their retirement in September 2022 and closed the pub’s doors as the landlords for the final time last month. The pub is now expected to be taken over by a nine-strong group which includes Arctic Monkeys drummer, Matt Helders.
Fagan's has built its reputation on the friendly welcome given to punters, and we hope that continues with the new owners. Posting on Google, John Williams said: "Lovely little family-run pub, Tom and Barbara make you feel welcome always."
MADDOGLEP added: "Good Beer Guide regular and also in the Sheffield Heritage pub inventory. Very friendly couple run this pub. The lunchtime and evening food is popular and great value."
Photo: 3rd party
4. The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre: 'Staff are super friendly and welcoming'
Serac Le Roc said: "Real diamond of a pub. Great to know that pubs with this much atmosphere, friendliness and warmth still exist. Love the guys "in the corner" entertaining us all with a great mix of music all live and played by them. Staff are super friendly and welcoming. One thing if going here, it's cash only, so take some you and don't be disappointed. Well worth the visit."
Kathie Teahan added: "Lovely traditional Irish Pub. Was cash only when we went. Sunday evening sing around, quiet bars too. Friendly customers and staff. Excellent Guinness."
Photo: Chris Etchells