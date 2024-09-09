The 14 Sheffield restaurants all residents need to visit, according to Star readers

We asked our readers for nominations for restaurants in the city they feel all residents in the city ought to visit.

And now we can reveal the findings, with a gallery showing the Sheffield venues which received the most suggestions of all.

We have included only the venues that received more than two nominations, although many more of the city’s dining venues also received a nomination.

The venues that people suggested include both city centre sites, as well as places out in the suburbs of the city.

And they also include a selection of different types of cuisines.

Take a look at the gallery below to see our readers’ recommendations for the restaurants they feel every Sheffielder needs to visit.

September marks Food and Drink month in The Star where we are championing our city and what makes it great for dining out and drinking.

1 . Restaurants all Sheffielder's 'should visit' These are the 14 restaurants that readers says all Sheffielders should visit at least once.

2 . Mama and Leonies Two people nominated Mama and Leonie's, which is on Norfolk Street in Sheffield city centre. It has traditionaly been popular among snooker players, being close the The Crucible.

3 . The Greek Village Two people nominated The Greek Village, on Abbeydale Road. They say on their Facebook page: "Experience the authentic, comfort and traditional Greek food. From mouthwatering gyros, homemade tzatziki, moussaka, halloumi and fresh Greek salad to baklava."

4 . The Old Horns The Old Horns, in Bradfield, famous for its spectacular countryside views as well as its food, received two nominations.