The 11 best takeaways in Sheffield according to Google reviews including Frymaster, The Street Food Chef and Prithiraj

As the nights get colder and colder, ordering food from one of the city’s many takeaways is beginning to sound more and more appealing rather than heading out and braving the freezing temperatures.

By Lee Peace
5 minutes ago

Whether you fancy something fresh and light like sushi, or a hearty plate of fish and chips, or even a kebab slathered in sauce to round off a busy day, there is something for everyone.

We’ve taken a look through Google at the highest rated takeaways in Sheffield and compiled a list of the 11 best ones –which includes those with 4.5 stars and above, and those with more than 100 reviews.

From Indian to Chinese to Italian, there is a takeaway here for whatever you fancy.

1. 11 best Sheffield takeaways

Here are the 11 best takeaways in Sheffield according to Google reviews - with everything from pizza to Chinese to Indians to kebabs. Picture: Google Maps.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Edo Sushi

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (260 reviews) Address: Kommune, Sheffield City Centre What people say: “Very nice fresh food. Sushi is very nice. Staff are friendly. Recommended.”

Photo: Google Maps

3. Lemongrass Thai Street Food

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (181 reviews) Address: Moor Market 77, The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF What people say: “It is by far the best takeaway in Sheffield with fresh authentic taste, large portion sizes, very affordable and very friendly staff.”

Photo: Google Maps

4. Apna Style

Tandoor grill takeaway Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (232 reviews) Address: 27 Wolseley Rd, Lowfield, Sheffield S8 0ZT What people say: “Best Pakistani style food I have ever been to. This place offers home style food that is enjoyed by Asian culture.”

Photo: Google Maps

