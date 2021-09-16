The 11 best cocktail bars you should visit in Sheffield

Whether you prefer classics like an Old Fashioned or a Mojito, or are in the market for something a bit different like a Rasputin or a Beast of Bakewell, there is something for everyone.

Scroll through our list below, and see if there is anything that takes your fancy.

1, Church – Temple of Fun

The Kelham Island hotspot is housed in the historic Osborn Works building, and has a completely vegan food and drinks menu.

As you might expect from a bar arcade owned by Bring Me The Horizon frontman, Oli Sykes, Church’s cocktail menu is fairly alternative.

Notable concoctions on the menu include a Rasputin, which combines Vodka, Kahlua, nutmeg and oat milk; an Aprohdite with raspberry and vanilla Vodka, Limoncello, a touch of strawberry puree, topped up with Prosecco and for those in the market for a mocktails you might want to try a Steel City Sunrise which contains grenadine, orange juice and a zesty twist of pink grapefruit.

2, Monk Bar

The Ecclesall Road establishment boasts one of Sheffield’s finest cocktail menus, which combines classics with original concoctions.

There are five original cocktails to choose from including the Beast of Bakewell with Kraken, Cherry, Frangelico, Orgeat, Lemon and Cranberry; a Devil Wears Prada containing Pinkster Gin, Lychee, Martini Rubino, Lemon and Sugar and a Princess Peach with Oakheart, Grenadine, Peach Schnapps, Apple and Sugar.

3, The Wick At Both Ends

The West Street hostelry is another popular spot for cocktail lovers, and has a menu of over 20 concoctions to choose from.

Earlier this month, General Manager at The Wick, Axl Hill, said the Pornstar Martini, and variations of it, are the most popular cocktails in Sheffield.

And as you might expect, The Wick’s extensive menu includes the Pornstar Martini, with Vanilla Vodka, Passoa, vanilla syrup, pineapple and orange juice, as well as a variation of it in the form of a Brambletini containing Gin, Creme de Mure, pineapple and orange juice and vanilla syrup. Another one worth trying is the Zombie Skullcrusher, with Oaked House Rum Blend, cinnamon syrup, passionfruit puree, pineapple, mango and lime juice.

4, P U B L I C

You can’t go wrong with the wide selection of cocktails on offer at P U B L I C, which are categorised as either “classic” or “twist,” the latter offering a unique take on well-known tipples. There really is something for everyone at the Surrey Street bar. Notable cocktails on the menu include: a Midnight in Mexico which is a twist on a Tequila Sunrise and contains: Don Julio Reposado tequila, coffee infused Pedro, Ximenez, espresso, agave syrup and chocolate bitters; a reimagined Daiquri called Daiq To The Future with Ripe banana fat-washed Zacapa 23 rum, no waste grapefruit syrup, Supasawa and créme de banane and their twist on a White Russion called Biscuit Before Bedtime containing

Biscoff and condensed milk washed Appleton 8 yr rum, crème de banane, crème de cacao blanc, chocolate bitters.

5, Inc

For those wanting to enjoy a cocktail while taking in a brilliant view, then look no further than Kelham Island rooftop bar, Inc.

You can even buy a cocktail from them called Rooftop Garden which contains JJ Whitley Elderflower gin, apple and cranberry. Other cocktails worth trying include a Dark & Stormy with Bacardi Carta Negra rum, lime and ginger beer and a French Martini with JJ Whitley Potato vodka, Chambord Black Raspberry liqueur and pineapple.

6, Trippets Lounge Bar

Located on Trippet Lane in the city centre, this particular establishment is a haven for fans of martinis, because they have an entire section of their cocktail menu dedicated to them.

There are six to choose from, and among them is the Truffle Martini with Truffle Gin; Cambridge Gin and Dolin Dry Vermouth.

But if gin isn’t your thing, there are plenty of others to try such as the Naked and Famous with Tequila Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse and lime juice or a Vieux Carre containing Bourbon, Remy Martin, Antica Formula, Benedictine and Bitters.

7, Picture House Social

Next on the list is Abbeydale Road bar Picture House Social which is a popular night spot.

Among the cocktails on their menu is a Ginny Hendrix the classic Aperol Spritz and a Raspberry Spritz containing Whitley Neill Rhubarb gin, lemon, cranberry, prosecco.

8, The Botanist

Based in Leopold Square in the city centre, The Botanist has long been a popular destination for those wanting to treat themselves to a cocktail.

They have an eclectic and extensive menu of some 15 cocktails, some of which can be ordered as mocktails for those wanting to swerve alcohol.

A few highlights from the menu include a Yuzu and Peach Cosmo with Roku Japanese gin, yuzu liqueur and peach; a Rhubarb and Sage Spritz which contains Portobello Road Gin, rhubarb liqueur, ginger ale and rhubarb and sage cordial as well as a The Botanist Pornstar that blends Stoli vodka, passion fruit liqueur, peashoot and rose cordial and pineapple.

9, Early Bar

This neighbourhood hostelry opened on the main road in Crookes last year, and since then has gained a reputation for its cocktail menu.

They also have a Cocktail Tuesday deal through which you can get two cocktails for £10 on Tuesdays between 4pm and 8pm.

There are plenty to choose from including an Espresso Martini and a Mojito.

10, Bamboo Door

This establishment is the second on the list in Leopold Square and describes itself as Sheffield’s first tiki bar.

It has a wide range of tropical cocktails such as a Pineapple Express featuring a blend of over-proof and pineapple rums, mixed with in house infused salted caramelised banana liqueur, topped with pineapple juice; Smashing Pumpkin which is a Gin-based drink with tropical flavours including lychee, mango, pumpkin with citrus and fresh mint and

Mangoes In a Bar, p acked with rum, mango, passion fruit and citrus fruits.

11, Lost & Found

The fantastic Victorian hideaway on Ecclesall Road has earned a reputation for its wide range of tipples, and has recently launched a new summer menu named ‘The Professor’s Ingenious Cocktails’.

Serves include the gin-ful Tangled Teapot, an iced elderflower gin and peach tea served in a cup and saucer, and The Bubble Popper, a mix of berry, No.3 Gin and Martini Fiero, crowned with a single smoked filled bubble.

