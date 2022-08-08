Tenaya Wine has transformed a former Crookes charity shop into a contemporary drink-in bottle shop inspired by wine emporiums some 5,186 miles away.

It has opened in what was previously the Fable shop on the main Crookes high street by Virginia Myers, who was an assistant winemaker at an urban winery in San Francisco before moving back to Sheffield, and designer Sarah Hatton, who has also spent time in the USA.

Virginia said: “We’re both a bit obsessed with that part of the world so we wanted to bring a slice of the wonderful Californian vibe here.

“We will offer high quality and different, beautifully presented wines plus top service in a laid back atmosphere. It is something very different for Sheffield.”

Tenaya is named after the idyllic Tenaya canyon, creek and lake in Yosemite Valley, California.

Here’s a first look inside the new venue.

