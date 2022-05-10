From Monday, May 9 – to Sunday, May 15 between 12-2pm, Sheffield residents can claim a Crunchy Taco from one of the 95 UK Taco Bell restaurants

The deal includes the choice of a Seasoned Beef or Black Bean Crunchy Taco, worth £1.29 – with no other purchase necessary – and is available for dine-in or take out, but excludes delivery and click and collect.

Here's how Sheffield residents can get their hands on a free taco from Taco Bell this week.

Gino Casciani, General Manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe said: “Following the success of our first-ever global marketing campaign last May, we’re excited to build on this momentum with the hope of giving consumers another reason to consider Taco Bell as their mealtime go-to.

“In true Taco Bell fashion, our hope is that Taco Swap brings our customers in for a crunchy, craveable taco when they’re looking to break free from the everyday.”

Taco Bell’s Sheffield stores are located on Devonshire Street in the city centre, and on Broughton Lane – so in prime location to head out on your lunch break and try something different from your usual packed lunch featuring soggy sandwiches or boring soup, complete with bruised banana.

Taco Bell has also launched a Taco Swap Internet Taco-ver on the Google Chrome store, where users can prank friends and colleagues by swapping images on any website with, tacos.