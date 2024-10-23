Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fast food giant has applied to open until 4am at a new restaurant in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taco Bell is set to open a new takeaway restaurant at 803 Penistone Road, Hillsborough.

The site was formerly home to Pizza Hut and now houses Dunkin’ Donuts. It was also home to Chopstix Noodle Bar, but according to Google this has permanently closed, and the branch is no longer listed on the Chopstix Noodle Bar website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site at 803 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield where a licensing application has been submitted for a new Taco Bell restaurant to serve late night refreshments until 4am | Google

A licensing application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by Northgate Fast Food Limited for a Taco Bell at 803 Penistone Road.

It is seeking permission to serve late night refreshments there between 11pm and 4am seven nights a week.

The Star contacted Taco Bell to find out more about its plans for the new branch, including when it is expected to open.

A spokesperson for the firm said ‘we don’t have additional details to share as of today’.