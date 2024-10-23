Taco Bell Sheffield: Fast food giant applies for 4am opening at new Penistone Road restaurant in Hillsborough

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A fast food giant has applied to open until 4am at a new restaurant in Sheffield.

Taco Bell is set to open a new takeaway restaurant at 803 Penistone Road, Hillsborough.

The site was formerly home to Pizza Hut and now houses Dunkin’ Donuts. It was also home to Chopstix Noodle Bar, but according to Google this has permanently closed, and the branch is no longer listed on the Chopstix Noodle Bar website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The site at 803 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield where a licensing application has been submitted for a new Taco Bell restaurant to serve late night refreshments until 4amThe site at 803 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield where a licensing application has been submitted for a new Taco Bell restaurant to serve late night refreshments until 4am
The site at 803 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield where a licensing application has been submitted for a new Taco Bell restaurant to serve late night refreshments until 4am | Google

A licensing application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by Northgate Fast Food Limited for a Taco Bell at 803 Penistone Road.

It is seeking permission to serve late night refreshments there between 11pm and 4am seven nights a week.

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter

The Star contacted Taco Bell to find out more about its plans for the new branch, including when it is expected to open.

A spokesperson for the firm said ‘we don’t have additional details to share as of today’.

Related topics:RestaurantGoogleSheffield City CouncilFoodSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice