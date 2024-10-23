Taco Bell Sheffield: Fast food giant applies for 4am opening at new Penistone Road restaurant in Hillsborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taco Bell is set to open a new takeaway restaurant at 803 Penistone Road, Hillsborough.
The site was formerly home to Pizza Hut and now houses Dunkin’ Donuts. It was also home to Chopstix Noodle Bar, but according to Google this has permanently closed, and the branch is no longer listed on the Chopstix Noodle Bar website.
A licensing application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by Northgate Fast Food Limited for a Taco Bell at 803 Penistone Road.
It is seeking permission to serve late night refreshments there between 11pm and 4am seven nights a week.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter
The Star contacted Taco Bell to find out more about its plans for the new branch, including when it is expected to open.
A spokesperson for the firm said ‘we don’t have additional details to share as of today’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.