Major supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Sainsbury's in Sheffield and elsewhere in the UK have recalled food products in recent weeks, urging customers who may have purchased certain goods to avoid consuming them.

This specific recall has been for very popular sweet treats, so its advised to not consume these products if you have an allergy to walnuts and eturn the affected product to store.

The following notice has been issued by the Food Standards Agency as these foods may cause harm if consumed

Supermarket recalls.

Asda Plant Based Lemon Cheesecake

Asda have recalled their mixed fruit and nuts from the supermarket's shelves because of this product may contain walnuts and hazelnuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

All 2 x 100g with all use-by dates have been recalled.

Costa Coffee British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich

Due to undeclared mustard Costa have recalled their British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich with use by dates of: September 11, 2022, September 12, 2022, September 13, 2022, September 14, 2022, September 15, 2022 and September 16, 2022.

Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake

The popular Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake has been recalled because of this product may contain nuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy.

The product comes in a pack 100g in size and all date codes are affected.

Tesco Wicked Kitchen Millionaire’s Sunday

Tesco Wicked Kitchen Millionaire’s Sunday is 110g in size and all date codes are affected and Tesco have recalled because of this product may contain walnuts and hazelnuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

Tesco Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake

Tesco have recalled Wicked Kitchen Cheesecakes because this product may contain walnuts and hazelnuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

All batch dates are affected.

Tesco Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake

Tesco recalled their Tesco Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake from the supermarket's shelves because of this product may contain walnuts and hazelnuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.