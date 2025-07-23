Summer + sweet treats = summer sales surge at The Bakewell Tart Shop

Recent UK heatwave sparks summer sales surge following The Bakewell Tart Shop’s grand reopening. Following its grand reopening in early July, The Bakewell Tart Shop has experienced a sharp spike in visitors - with warm, sunny weather during the recent UK heatwave almost doubling footfall at the much-loved 100-year-old Peak District institution.

Fresh from a major refurbishment, the shop welcomed back customers at the peak of the heatwave - and the sweet-toothed crowds followed.

“There’s a real feel-good factor when the sun’s out,” said owner Duncan Kirk. “People are in a positive mood, they’re more likely to explore, and we definitely see that reflected in tart sales. Our Cherry Bakewell is still the hero, but iced teas, salad bowls and takeaway treats have been flying too.”

And there’s science behind the spike. According to Harvard Health, sunlight triggers the brain to release more serotonin - a hormone that lifts mood and promotes sociability.¹ Psychology Today adds that sweet, carbohydrate-rich foods like tarts and cakes also stimulate serotonin and dopamine, reinforcing that feel-good effect.²

Iced Cherry Bakewell Tart

Pair the sunshine with a sweet treat, and it’s no wonder the shop’s counters have been busy. The Journal of Retailing and Consumer Servicesconfirms that consumer spending in cafés and food venues increases significantly in warm, bright conditions.³

The shop’s cool, cheerful new interior offers the perfect refuge from the heat. The three-week refurbishment, completed in early July, transformed the space into a modern, more welcoming environment with:

A brand-new café layout and streamlined single service counter

and streamlined single service counter A striking 3-metre World Map of Bakewell Memories where customers pin their home country

where customers pin their home country The launch of The Good Cup - a fully recyclable, compostable takeaway cup

- a fully recyclable, compostable takeaway cup A UK-first Curated Menu system, which creates ultra-personalised menus for customers with dietary needs

system, which creates ultra-personalised menus for customers with dietary needs A refreshed menu featuring salad bowls, specialty teas, and single-serve prosecco, G&Ts, beer, and cider

“This refurb is all about creating a better customer experience,” added Duncan. “We’re not just selling tarts - we’re creating little moments of joy. The timing of the reopening with the sunshine couldn’t have been better.”

