Starting from June 8, pizza-style margherita and pepperoni slices will be available on the chain’s 6” bread.

Customers can also pick out Doritos tortilla chips loaded with mozzarella, salsa and steak pieces. This item is available exclusively online.

Meanwhile, Jude’s Flat White Iced Coffee and chocolate milkshake are also on the menu.

