A successful restaurant at the heart of one of Sheffield’s most thriving streets has moved to a larger location to cope with growing demand.

Styr Bistro, on Abbeydale Road, opened to rave reviews last year as customers celebrated the varied tapas menu, which blends Spanish, Italian, Mexican and Argentinian cuisine.

However, Georgia Rose - who impressively works as owner, manager and head chef all at once - said that because their previous location on the same street was only capable of seating around 20 people, it proved difficult as they continued to attract more customers.

Also, due to the location, in the south of the city, near Millhouse Park, there weren’t many passers-by walking in, making them reliant on bookings.

Styr Bistro owner Georgia Rose has found success with her Abbeydale Road-based restaurant. | Finn Smith

As such, they’ve decided to move premises, taking up a larger spot at 312 Abbeydale Road, where they’re now able to seat up to 60 people.

This has proved to be a successful move, with customer numbers growing every week.

“We are pleased to now be on a popular stretch of Abbeydale Road alongside businesses that celebrate long term success,” Georgia told The Star.

“Previosuly I’d say 90 per cent of the tables we got were bookings, whereas with Styr now firmly based at 312 Abbeydale Road we are seeing considerable growth in both bookings and walk-in customers.”

The new location has also offered an opportunity to expand the menu, as owners of the Rosmarino - the space which they took over - shared some of their very successful secrets, including pasta dishes, which have been added to the popular tapas, wine and cocktail menu.

All of this is supported by a dedication to making things fresh. Some of the vegetables Georgia uses are grown by her dad grows in his well-stocked Sheffield garden.

Styr offers a varied tapas menu, which blends Spanish, Italian, Mexican and Argentinian cuisine. | Emily Ogden

Georgia has thanked her family and close friends for the continuing support, as well as her remote virtual assistant, Leanne White, who she says is always ‘ten steps ahead’ with whatever she has planned.

But that job may be getting harder, as Georgia already has grand plans.

“Eventually I would like to have another site doing the same thing as I’m doing now,” she added.

“Maybe in other towns like Leeds, who knows?”