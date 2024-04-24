Stock up for the bank holiday with up to 44% off BBQ essentials at Tesco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From sizzling meat and meat-free mains to veg, ice creams, soft drinks and tipples, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with friends and family, all available at Clubcard Prices:

Dust off the grill and enjoy a range of BBQ favourites at Clubcard Prices:

Get the barbecue going with any 2 for £81 on a selection of Tesco Fire Pit BBQ favourites, including (but not exclusive to):

Pick up a pack of Tesco Finest Quarter Pounders, now just £3.50, down from £4.00.

Tesco Fire Pit 10 Sweet & Smoky Beef Kebabs

Tesco Fire Pit 14 Jumbo Pork Sausages

Tesco Fire Pit 6 BBQ Maple Pork Loin Steaks

Save 44% on Richmond 12 Thick Pork Sausages, now just £2.00, down from £3.60

Pair up burgers with St Pierre 4 Seeded Brioche Burger Buns, now just £2.00, down from £2.85 – that’s a 30% saving.

For a plant based option, try the Vivera Veggie Greek Kebab, now £2.00, down from £2.60

Or put a pack of Richmond 8 Meat Free Vegan Sausages on the BBQ, now £1.75, down from £2.40

Add a rainbow of veg to the feast for less:

Save 29% on Tesco Red Peppers, now just £0.39 each, down from £0.55

Grab Tesco Classic Round Tomatoes 6 Pack for just £0.69, down from £0.95 – that’s a 27% saving

Pick up Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack, now just £1.10, down from £1.39

Haagen-Dazs Lotus Biscoff Caramel & Cream Ice Cream Tub.

Enjoy Tesco Finest Portobello Mushrooms (150g) for just £1.00, down from £1.30

Scoop up big savings with up to 34% off ice cream with a Clubcard:

Share a Ben and Jerry’s Sundae Marshmallow & S’more Ice Cream Tub, or Ben and Jerry’s Sundae Cookie Vermonster Ice Cream Tub, each available for just £3.75, down from £5.65

Save up to 31% on a variety of Haagen-Dazs top picks, now just £3.75, down from £5.40, including (but not exclusive to):

Haagen-Dazs Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Tub

Haagen-Dazs Lotus Biscoff Caramel & Cream Ice Cream Tub

Haagen-Dazs Macaron Vanilla Blueberry Ice Cream Tub

Sip and save with great deals on a range of tipples and soft drinks:

Share a 10-pack of Strongbow Dark Fruit Cider Cans, now £10.00, down from £12.50

Save 37% on a 15-pack of Coors cans, now £10.00, down from £16.00

Grab a pack of 7UP Zero Sugar Lemon & Lime Soft Drink, now just £2.75, down from £4.00

Enjoy a 43% saving on a bottle of Appletiser, now available for just £2.00, down from £3.50

Pick up a case of J20 Apple & Raspberry Cans, now just £2.00, down from £2.90 - that’s a 31% saving

Enjoy a 33% saving on selected 8-packs of Capri-Sun, now just £2.00, down from £3.00 including:

Capri-Sun Zero Orange

Capri-Sun Zero Jungle