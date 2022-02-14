Plans to open a new Starbucks drive-through outlet have been approved by Chesterfield Borough Council, in a move which is set to create 25 jobs.

The former petrol station site on Meltham Lane in the town – next to the A61 and opposite the Casa hotel – is owned by Arnold Clark automobiles. It has sat vacant since Tesco moved from the site now occupied by the Arnold Clarke car superstorere to Lockoford Lane more than a decade ago.

Councillor Dean Collins, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The development of these new business premises is welcome news- it regenerates a disused site, it will create more jobs for local people and it provides another facility for local residents to enjoy. I wish them every success in bringing this development forward.”

Plans have been approved for a new Starbucks at the former Tesco site next to Arnold Clarke in Chesterfield

The new development will cover an area of 2,100 square-feet and will also provide parking for 20 vehicles, as well as two disabled bays. Cycle storage for five bicycles is also proposed. One electronic vehicle charging point will be installed, with the capacity to add more in the future.