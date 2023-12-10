This could be South Yorkshire’s biggest breakfast challenge yet – a gargantuan full English with TEN of everything – and which costs £25.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The belly-busting plateful is the latest in a long line of mammoth fry-ups being served up across Doncaster – and there’s a cash prize on offer for anyone who manages to complete it in just over an hour.

The 64-item breakfast is being served up at Speedy’s Diner in Toll Bar and the full list of ingredients is:

10 rashers of bacon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gargantuan 64-item breakfast being served up by a Doncaster cafe which costs £25 and which diners have just 64 minutes to polish off. (Photo: Speedys Diner).

10 sausages

10 eggs

10 slices of black pudding

10 hash browns

10 pieces of toast

1 bowl of beans

1 bowl of tomatoes

1 bowl of mushrooms

1 bowl of chips

A spokesman said: “This is the big one

“You have 64 minutes to complete the 64 piece breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The person who finishes all the items on this mega breakfast in the fastest time will win £100 cash and £150 credit on food in the diner.

It’s £25 to compete – but if you finish the whole breakfast in 64 minutes it is free.

A Speedy’s spokesman added: “Your name will proudly be displayed on the wall to say you have completed the challenge.

“The rules are there’s no sharing - the challenge is for one person to complete only.”

“Good luck and let the competition begin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad