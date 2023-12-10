Speedy's Diner: £25, 64-item feast with 10 of everything could be South Yorkshire's biggest breakfast
The belly-busting plateful is the latest in a long line of mammoth fry-ups being served up across Doncaster – and there’s a cash prize on offer for anyone who manages to complete it in just over an hour.
The 64-item breakfast is being served up at Speedy’s Diner in Toll Bar and the full list of ingredients is:
10 rashers of bacon
10 sausages
10 eggs
10 slices of black pudding
10 hash browns
10 pieces of toast
1 bowl of beans
1 bowl of tomatoes
1 bowl of mushrooms
1 bowl of chips
A spokesman said: “This is the big one
“You have 64 minutes to complete the 64 piece breakfast.
"The person who finishes all the items on this mega breakfast in the fastest time will win £100 cash and £150 credit on food in the diner.
It’s £25 to compete – but if you finish the whole breakfast in 64 minutes it is free.
A Speedy’s spokesman added: “Your name will proudly be displayed on the wall to say you have completed the challenge.
“The rules are there’s no sharing - the challenge is for one person to complete only.”
“Good luck and let the competition begin.”
Anyone that fails to finish the challenge will see £5 of the £25 cost of the breakfast donated to Doncaster Children’s Hospital.