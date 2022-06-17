So Saucy, which opened last December, is located in Darnall and its Chinese-style typeface with chopsticks resting across a wok that substitutes the letter 'O' immediately gives me the sense that it is a Chinese takeaway.

When I entered the shop, I was pulled to the large menu sign, which left me anxious because it was just over an hour before the business closed for the day and I was worried that there wouldn't be much food available.

But the smiling staff behind the counter were incredibly wonderful and guided me through what they had in the kitchen and recommended some of the best dishes that I would enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So Saucy is located in Darnall, Sheffield

The food, which is served in a box (as other Chinese takeaways do), is prepared fresh in an open kitchen by two cooks of Chinese descent, and I knew right away that it would be authentic.

There are two box sizes – medium and large, that you can choose up to two bases and up to two mains for only £7.50 and £8.50 respectively. Not only that, you can select the level of spiciness too!

Since I didn’t know what to order, I was recommended vegetarian noodles and spicy chips as a base with two mains, salt and pepper chicken and sweet and sour chicken all cramped in one box.

If eaten alone, the noodles were unremarkable, but when coupled with the chicken dishes, they were fantastic. The salt and pepper chicken was hot and crunchy, and the sweet and sour chicken was flavourful and balanced, comparable to other Chinese restaurants I've visited.

Spicy chips

I also ordered another medium box of vegetarian udon noodles and egg fried rice with the mains of fish fry and kung po chicken.

What I noticed about these mains was that as a standalone dish, they didn't taste anything out of the ordinary, but when matched with the sides, they became a whole feast that was enjoyable.

The fry fish, which I presumed was dipped in tempura butter, was great, and the kung po chicken had a chilli and soy sauce flavour that really enhanced the whole dish.

I was then asked to try their mixed chow mien (£6.50), with three other sides – salt and pepper wings (£4.75), Dynamite Shrimp (£4.95), Crispy Chicken Rolls (£3.40) and fried wonton (£3.50).Because I was already full by the second box, I chose to have a small portion of each item.

Dynamite Chicken

The chow mien, which consisted of stir-fried egg noodles with beef, chicken, and prawns, was decent, but the Dynamite Shrimp stole the show — they were creamy and spicy, and to my surprise, they were still good the next day despite being kept in the fridge overnight!

The salt and pepper wings were sweet, sour, and somewhat spicy.

I decided to reheat the dishes the next day because there was so much left over, and to my amazement, they were just as delicious as the first time I had them.

So Saucy is located on 628, Staniforth Road, Darnall (Open Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 10pm, and Saturday to Sunday, from 2pm to 10pm).

Sweet and sour chicken