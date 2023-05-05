News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Labour to force out council leader Terry Fox following trees scandal
2 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago Virgin Media customers report outage
4 hours ago Who won in your ward: full list of Sheffield election results 2023
4 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall

Slim Chickens UK: Sheffield branch of US Southern fried chicken chain announces opening date at Meadowhall

An American Southern fried chicken chain restaurant has announced the opening date of its new branch in Sheffield.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th May 2023, 17:07 BST

Slim Chickens is the latest US import to arrive in the Steel City and will be serving its signature chicken tenders from its new home in Meadowhall Shopping Centre from May 19 with its grand opening at 12pm.

Located on level one of the food court, the first 30 in line will be three free tenders with their order, with a range of wings, sandwiches, sides, shakes and 14 dipping sauces to choose from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chain restaurant describes itself as service fresh buttermilk chicken and “good old Southern hospitality with a side of blues music”.

Most Popular
US Southern fried chicken chain Slim Chickens has announced it will open at Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre on May 19 at 12pm.US Southern fried chicken chain Slim Chickens has announced it will open at Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre on May 19 at 12pm.
US Southern fried chicken chain Slim Chickens has announced it will open at Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre on May 19 at 12pm.

Slim Chickens is just the latest US brand to open a chain in Sheffield, following the launch of American burger restaurant Wendy’s on High Street and Taco Bell on Division Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Meadowhall branch will be Slim Chickens’ 39th such restaurant to open in the UK.

Related topics:SheffieldAmerican