An American Southern fried chicken chain restaurant has announced the opening date of its new branch in Sheffield.

Slim Chickens is the latest US import to arrive in the Steel City and will be serving its signature chicken tenders from its new home in Meadowhall Shopping Centre from May 19 with its grand opening at 12pm.

Located on level one of the food court, the first 30 in line will be three free tenders with their order, with a range of wings, sandwiches, sides, shakes and 14 dipping sauces to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chain restaurant describes itself as service fresh buttermilk chicken and “good old Southern hospitality with a side of blues music”.

US Southern fried chicken chain Slim Chickens has announced it will open at Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre on May 19 at 12pm.

Slim Chickens is just the latest US brand to open a chain in Sheffield, following the launch of American burger restaurant Wendy’s on High Street and Taco Bell on Division Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad