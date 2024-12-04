A Michelin Plate-winning cook who was head chef at an acclaimed Sheffield hotel is opening a new restaurant in the city.

Leslie Buddington worked at Brocco on the Park, a boutique hotel and restaurant on Brocco Bank, beside Endcliffe Park, for seven years, from its opening until summer 2021.

During his time there, it was twice named Sheffield Restaurant of the Year in the Westside Awards. It was also awarded a Michelin Plate by the Michelin Guide, which recognises consistenly excellent cooking and is a level below a Michelin Star.

Dyson Place, off Sharrow Vale, Sheffield, where Leslie Buddington (pictured inset during his time as head chef at Brocco on the Park) is opening a new restaurant called Six and a half | National World

Brocco on the Park is a popular celebrity haunt, with stars including the Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and property guru Kirstie Allsopp having stayed there.

Having built a reputation at Brocco for his seasonal British cuisine with a Scandi twist, Leslie has gone on to work as a chef consultant, helping local restaurants develop their menus, as well as cooking for private events.

He’s worked as a private chef in Majorca as well, and with Tiina Carr, also formerly of Brocco on the Park, he has founded the catering firm Budd and Wild, which specialises in outdoor cooking over fire.

He is now launching a new restaurant called Six and a half, at Dyson Place, off Sharrow Vale Road.

A licensing application for the new restaurant has been submitted to Sheffield Council, seeking permission to supply alcohol from 12pm to 11pm Wednesday to Saturday and, for pre-arranged hire and events only, from 12pm to 11pm, Sunday to Tuesday.

A website for the new restaurant describes it as ‘the new go to spot for unforgettable wood fire dining where fire meets flavour’. There are no further details at this stage.

The Star has attempted to contact Mr Buddington for more information about the new restaurant, which the website states is due to open in January 2025.