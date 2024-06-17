Shoppers can pick up the taste of Tokyo for under £4 with Aldi’s new Poke Bowls
Launching from 19th June, the brand-new Poke Bowls (£3.69, 300g) will be available in two irresistible flavours — the tangy
Salmon Poke Bowl with a Soy Dressing and the tantalising Teryaki Chicken Poke Bowl.
Both dishes come packed with delicious poke staple ingredients including edamame beans, pickled cabbage and fluffy rice.
At just £3.69 each, these vitamin and protein rich rice bowls are 26 per cent less than the popular Yo! Sushi alternative. Yo! Sushi’s well-known bowl, which is also available in chicken and salmon, will set shoppers back by £4.75 (288g) at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda — that's £1.06 more than Aldi’s version.
Aldi’s NEW lunchtime must-have Poke Bowls are available from 19th June, online and via Click & Collect.
