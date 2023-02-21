An Indian restaurant that has served a community in Sheffield for over a decade has been named as the ‘best curry house in the North’.

Viraaj, which opened in 2010 in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, took home the ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year North’ gong at the The 1st Nation’s Curry Awards held on Monday, February 20, at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Restaurant staff posted on Facebook: “A big thank you to all our customers and hard-working staff.”

A number of customers congratulated the restaurant in more than 200 posts and comments. James Gomes posted: “Well done all of you. Fantastic food and customer service.” Michelle Dunn added: “Congratulations. Very worthy winners. Well done.” Jay Bolton simply said: “Congratulations.”

The team picking up their award.

The restaurant also enjoys a good rating among diners posting reviews on Google with an average of 4.3 stars out of five based on 20 different experiences.

More than 150 guests attended the glitzy awards evening, which was a celebration of the best curry houses and chefs across the UK.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations. We have celebrated the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Viraaj.