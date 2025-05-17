Sheffield's top nine takeaways for anyone looking for an evening treat

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 17th May 2025, 07:00 BST

Everyone loves a good takeaway, but with so many to choose from which should you go for?

Whether you’re looking for an Indian, Chinese, pizza or kebab, high streets these days are dotted with so many takeaways it can leave you spoilt for choice.

So rather than stress reading through reviews we’ve put together a list of some of the top spots to order from or visit right here in Sheffield.

From fan favourites and classics, to less traditional options, there’s something here to suit everyone.

1. The nine best takeaways in Sheffield for whatever mood you're in.

How much can you do with just fries? Well this unique spot suggests quite a lot, with a varied menu offering every topping you could ever want.

2. Friesday Belgian Fries - Ecclesall Road

How much can you do with just fries? Well this unique spot suggests quite a lot, with a varied menu offering every topping you could ever want. | Google Maps

Sometimes all you need is a good kebab, and those looking for a good, reasonably priced meal won't be disappointed by this spot.

3. Kurdistan Charcoal Grill - London Road

Sometimes all you need is a good kebab, and those looking for a good, reasonably priced meal won't be disappointed by this spot. | Google Maps

Mexican isn't necessarily what people think of when they're looking for a weekend takeaway, but anyone feeling a bit more adventurous should consider checking out The Street Food Chef, whose take on the Central American classics is made with locally sourced ingredients.

4. The Street Food Chef - Arundel Street

Mexican isn't necessarily what people think of when they're looking for a weekend takeaway, but anyone feeling a bit more adventurous should consider checking out The Street Food Chef, whose take on the Central American classics is made with locally sourced ingredients. | Google Maps

