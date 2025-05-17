Whether you’re looking for an Indian, Chinese, pizza or kebab, high streets these days are dotted with so many takeaways it can leave you spoilt for choice.
So rather than stress reading through reviews we’ve put together a list of some of the top spots to order from or visit right here in Sheffield.
From fan favourites and classics, to less traditional options, there’s something here to suit everyone.
1. The nine best takeaways in Sheffield for whatever mood you're in.
2. Friesday Belgian Fries - Ecclesall Road
How much can you do with just fries? Well this unique spot suggests quite a lot, with a varied menu offering every topping you could ever want.
3. Kurdistan Charcoal Grill - London Road
Sometimes all you need is a good kebab, and those looking for a good, reasonably priced meal won't be disappointed by this spot.
4. The Street Food Chef - Arundel Street
Mexican isn't necessarily what people think of when they're looking for a weekend takeaway, but anyone feeling a bit more adventurous should consider checking out The Street Food Chef, whose take on the Central American classics is made with locally sourced ingredients.