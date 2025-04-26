Sheffield's top 11 restaurants and cafes according to Tripadvisor

From Indian and Italian restaurants to cafes and bars, the steel city is not short of places to grab a bite to eat.
And with so much choice it’s easy to fall on old favourites while missing out on some of the best places Sheffield has to offer.
So we’ve dug through Tripadvisor reviews to find the 11 places you can’t miss.
2. Grazie, Leopold Street - 4.8 stars
This family-run Italian in the heart of the city centre promises to create the best pasta you've ever tasted. Providing fresh homemade pasta everyday, this is not a place to miss for those who love Italian. | Google Maps
3. Urban Choola, Ecclesall Road - 4.8 stars
This Indian restaurant, which offers a variety of vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and halal options, has been praised for its attentive service. One reviewer wrote: "Amazing authentic Indian food served in a lovely atmosphere. " | Google Maps
4. The Peacock at Owler Bar, A621 - 4.7 stars
Hidden outside the city, this cosy pub doesn't just offer good food, but also great views. It's a classic English pub done to perfection. | Google Maps
