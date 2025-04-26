Sheffield's top 11 restaurants and cafes according to Tripadvisor

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

With so many places to eat in Sheffield it can be hard to pick where to go, but we’re trying to make the decision a little easier.

From Indian and Italian restaurants to cafes and bars, the steel city is not short of places to grab a bite to eat.

And with so much choice it’s easy to fall on old favourites while missing out on some of the best places Sheffield has to offer.

So we’ve dug through Tripadvisor reviews to find the 11 places you can’t miss.

1. Struggling to find a place to eat? These are Sheffield's 11 best restaurants according to Tripadvisor.

Google Maps

Photo Sales
This family-run Italian in the heart of the city centre promises to create the best pasta you've ever tasted. Providing fresh homemade pasta everyday, this is not a place to miss for those who love Italian.

2. Grazie, Leopold Street - 4.8 stars

This family-run Italian in the heart of the city centre promises to create the best pasta you've ever tasted. Providing fresh homemade pasta everyday, this is not a place to miss for those who love Italian. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This Indian restaurant, which offers a variety of vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and halal options, has been praised for its attentive service. One reviewer wrote: "Amazing authentic Indian food served in a lovely atmosphere. "

3. Urban Choola, Ecclesall Road - 4.8 stars

This Indian restaurant, which offers a variety of vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and halal options, has been praised for its attentive service. One reviewer wrote: "Amazing authentic Indian food served in a lovely atmosphere. " | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hidden outside the city, this cosy pub doesn't just offer good food, but also great views. It's a classic English pub done to perfection.

4. The Peacock at Owler Bar, A621 - 4.7 stars

Hidden outside the city, this cosy pub doesn't just offer good food, but also great views. It's a classic English pub done to perfection. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsBars
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice