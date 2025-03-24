1 . Sheffield Tap; Platform 1b, Sheffield Railway Station, Sheaf Street S1 2BP

Hidden within the train station is one of Sheffield’s best, and most lovingly-preserved venues. Originally the station’s First Class Refreshment Lounge, the venue was closed entirely in 1975, with original features like the mahogany bar top and ornate fireplace removed. It stayed locked up for 30 years, until work to restore the pub began in 2008. Re-opening in 2009, it has remained a popular spot, winning the National Publican Food and Drinks Award, Cask Pub of the Year and the Modern Railways Restoration Award in 2010. | CAMRA Photo: CAMRA