Toda, there are more Indian restaurants in Greater London than in Delhi and Mumbai combined and in Sheffield, Indian restaurants are also situated around the city and are a favorite by locals.

‘The Vine Indian Cuisine’ Restaurant in Mosborough stands out as it has been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, known as ARTA for 2022.

The ARTA awards are celebrated for recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaways and offered solidarity and morale for the industry which is currently facing headwinds including with the high cost of energy, inflation, and the impact from the pandemic.

The Vine Indian Cuisine in Sheffield has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year awards, known as ARTA in London's O2 Academy. Pictured is Mohammd Munim on the left, founder of the Restaurant.

The event will be hosted by Samantha Simmonds, Journalist and Broadcaster, BBC and Paul Martin, Magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

The winners will be announced at a glittering red-carpet event being held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

As well as this the restaurant being nominated for the Restaurant of the Year awards – It has also gained many positive reviews by customers, with one claiming that it is “Superb, from the warm welcome to the erudite conversation about the food.”

Another reviewee left a comment saying: “The restaurant is very nice and friendly staff. The food was absolutely stunning, a good variety – Would definitely recommend” and another said it is the “Best Indian restaurant by miles”

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.