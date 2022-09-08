The Leopold Square venue is offering everyone a free pint of Tiny Rebel beer this September, along with a country-wide race to win a year’s supply of the good stuff.

The brand has teamed up with the independent brewery to create a ‘Bear Hunt’ game which sees 21 posters of Tiny Rebel’s iconic bear mascot, dressed up in location-specific looks designed by The Botanist’s teams, placed around the city and town centres of The Botanist’s venues.

All that customers need to do to bag a free beer is find a Botanist Bear, scan the QR code on the poster on their mobile device and complete a survey which will automatically send them a voucher for a pint of Tiny Rebel

The Botanist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beer-lovers are entitled to one free pint per person per city and the QR code will continue giving new hunters a free beer until the campaign ends at the end of the month.

If you find a Botanist Bear in another city, you will qualify for another pint, in that location. Simply scan the corresponding QR code in each city in order to redeem your drink in that location.

The bears will be positioned around key landmarks in The Botanist’s locations from 8th September and beer-seekers can redeem their free pint any time up until 30th.

As well as receiving a free beer, everyone who scans any of the 21 different QR codes will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a tour of the Tiny Rebel Brewery in Newport, South Wales – and there’s 5 tours for two people up for grabs.

The Botanist is offering Free Beer for those in Sheffield this September

The fun doesn’t stop there though Tiny Rebel have also promised to give away a whole year’s supply of beer to the person who finds the most bears around the country between 8 and 30 September.

The winner will initially get 12 cases of Tiny Rebel beer, along with some exclusive merch, and will then continue to receive another case every month for the following 11 months.