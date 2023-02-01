Sheffield's new 'soul food' restaurant 7 Seas with 'biggest mocktail selection in the North' giving away 500 free meals

A new city 'soul food' restaurant which boasts the 'biggest mocktail selection in the North' is giving away 500 free meals to celebrate opening it’s doors to the public.

The owners of 7 Seas – described as Sheffield's newest Halal soul food restaurant – are giving away 500 free meals when the venue officially opens on Ecclesall Road on February, 11. A spokesperson said the restaurant offers a ‘unique dining experience, featuring the biggest authentic mocktail selection in the North.’

7 Seas will specialize in traditional soul food dishes, with a focus on authentic jerk chicken strips and chips. The restaurant promises to pride itself on using fresh and high quality ingredients to ensure that each dish is 'bursting with flavour’.

A spokesperson for the venue said that ‘in these testing times’, they want to ‘give back to the community and share their love for food. The restaurant's team is excited to share their culture and flavors with Sheffield and help make a difference in these difficult times.’

They added: "We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the Sheffield community. We believe that food is a universal language and we can't wait to share our love for it with our customers. We have put a lot of time and effort into creating the perfect menu and atmosphere, and we are confident that our customers will love it."