The ARTA awards are celebrated for recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaways and offered solidarity and morale for the industry which is currently facing headwinds including with the high cost of energy, inflation, and the impact from the pandemic.

Following the awards, Khushboo Bangladeshi & Indian Takeaway in Sheffield has been nominated for the Takeaway of the Year alongside Sheffield’s, The Vine Indian Cuisine.

Khushboo Bangladeshi & Indian Takeaway in Mosborough stands out as it has been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, known as ARTA for 2022.

The event will be hosted by Samantha Simmonds, Journalist and Broadcaster, BBC and Paul Martin, Magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be announced at a glittering red-carpet event being held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

As well as this the restaurant being nominated for the Restaurant of the Year awards – It has also gained many positive reviews by customers, with one claiming that it is “This as got to be the best Indian around s20 area amazing will definitely be returning”