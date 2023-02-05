There are a number of stand-out pubs and cafes on West Street and Glossop Road that you notice the first time you walk past, writes Chloe Aslett.

Appetito is not one of them, and most miss out on the understated Italian cafe-restaurant daily, not even noticing it's there. One Saturday afternoon, I was meeting a friend for a drink. The thought of a pub after a standard student Friday night was not sitting well with me, so we went to the first coffee-serving place we could find that stayed open into the evening. I have since returned to eat at Appetito a number of times, easily into the double digits.

It is an authentic Italian gem hidden in plain sight on Glossop Road, just around the corner from the University tram stop. They offer table service, even if you're only planning to spend a couple of pounds on coffee (which is, of course, always expertly made). The food is in a league of its own and has somehow stayed impressively cheap, with the vast majority of their dishes costing around £10 or less. I am slowly making my way through their vegetarian options, and am yet to be disappointed. They offer all the classics you would expect, with various pizzas and pastas, alongside a decent list of sandwich and snack options if you're popping in during your lunch break.

Occasionally, when the restaurant is busier, you find yourself waiting a little longer for food than you might hope. But, when it reaches your table, every dish is freshly and expertly prepared, with top-notch ingredients. You quickly realise - and stop caring about - why the exterior hasn't been updated with the most trendy decor, or why the establishment seems fairly absent from social media: it is because, it seems, the owners put all of their efforts into the food. Next time you fancy Italian, I encourage you to reject every boring, fancy chain restaurant that comes to mind, and make your way down to Appetito instead.

Appetito in Sheffield is a popular spot.

