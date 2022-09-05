Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve had a craving for beef burgers since I missed out on National Burger Day recently, so I decided to try something new in the neighbourhood to make up for it.

Tucked away in a row of shops near the bus stop, a new burger joint proved a terrific addition to Darnall, which is already thriving with so many new establishments that you'll be spoiled for choice.

This time I thought of giving Foodies Devour on Staniforth Road a try after seeing highly-rated reviews on Google, praising its portions and freshness.

Foodies Devour's signature item: Naga naga chicken wings. Picture by Foodies Devour

Barely a year into the business, the burger joint is apparently very popular among the locals especially for its smash burgers.

When I walked into the shop, I noticed that it had limited seating because it mostly focused on takeaways, but my family and I chose to dine-in so that we could try the food as soon as it came out of the kitchen.

After inspecting the menu, we decided to go for the Family Mix (£22) that consisted of two classic devour smash burgers, two Buttermilk ‘clucksters’ or chicken sandwiches, stir fried doner, eight ‘clucking’ wings with a warm cheese sauce. These all came with four side bags of fries.

For someone who takes her burgers seriously, I have to say I was really impressed with the smash burger which I thought tasted just as good as a popular fast food chain.

Loaded fries with doner at Foodies Devour. Picture by Foodies Devour.

The brioche bun was toasted beautifully, the patties were juicy and well seasoned and the caramelised onions were delicious. It really hit the spot.

Then we had the Buttermilk 'clusters' burger, which tasted similar to a KFC chicken sandwich.

My first impression was that the batter was light, but it retained its crispiness. I couldn't tell what the sauce was, but I believed it had a taste of mayonnaise, which I thought was delicious.

Then we had stir-fried doner, which I asked the heat level to be spicy. I'm not a fan of doner, but I may make an exception for this one because the flavour was well-balanced and I paired it with the yoghurt sauce which enhanced the taste.

Foodies Devour is located on Staniforth Road, Darnall and is open from 4.30pm. Picture by Foodies Devour

Unfortunately, I found the chicken wings to be of average quality. I think the wings would have been more enjoyable if they had been coated in either parmesan cheese or garlic.

But nothing could have prepared me for the next item I ordered, Devour Smashed Loaded Fries (£5.49), which I really enjoyed and thought was the highlight of my meal.

It consisted of fries topped with two Devour smashed patties, diced lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos, as well as homemade cheese sauce and spicy mayo. It was truly a feast for the senses.

We then had three kinds of milkshakes (£3 each): Oreo, Kinder Bueno, and Jammie Dodgers, and all I can say is that each milkshake tasted exactly like the main ingredient, only creamier and tastier, a perfect end to our experience.

Foodies Devour's signature burger - The Phat One. Picture by Foodies Devour.

The bill came to a total of £38 which I thought was reasonable for the portions I got.

Foodies Devour is located on 361, Staniforth Road, Darnall and also available on Uber Eats and Just Eat.

A smash burger like no other at Foodies Devour. Picture by Foodies Devour