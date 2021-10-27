Sheffield's Chantry Inn awarded pub of the month honour

Managers of the Chantry Inn, Terry and Alison, awarded with pub of the month by CAMRA

The Chantry Inn in Handsworth was given the honour by real ale fans.

Members of the Sheffield and District Campaign for Real Ale voted for the pub which was built around the year 1250.