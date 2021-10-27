Sheffield's Chantry Inn awarded pub of the month honour

A Sheffield hostelry has been awarded pub of the month by CAMRA.

By Alex Wilkinson
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 1:25 pm
Managers of the Chantry Inn, Terry and Alison, awarded with pub of the month by CAMRA

The Chantry Inn in Handsworth was given the honour by real ale fans.

Members of the Sheffield and District Campaign for Real Ale voted for the pub which was built around the year 1250.

On Tuesday October 12, they held a certificate presentation evening and celebration with pub customers and CAMRA members. They all enjoyed a buffet and drinks at the presentation as managers Terry and Alison were presented the award.

