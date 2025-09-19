A traditional German celebration of beer is coming to Sheffield this week as one of the city centre’s newest venues hopes to plan the city’s biggest ever Oktoberfest.

Running from September 19 to October 5, Kapital Beer Hall on Wellington Street will be running it’s authentic Oktoberfest party - filled with beer, food and live entertainment.

Opening this summer, Kapital was inspired by the beer halls of Germany and Eastern Europe, offering a unique Baverian lager shipped straight from Czechoslovakia to Sheffield.

What is set to be Sheffield's biggest ever Oktoberfest will run over the next three weeks, with authentic German food, beer and celebrations. | Submit

And this latest event promises to continue that tradition, as the venue becomes one of the only spots outside of Germany pouring all six of the official Oktoberfest Festbiers, shipped freshly from Munich.

These specialty beers will be served in traditional two-pint stein glasses, with visitors being invited to try all six as part of the ‘Kapital Oktoberquest’ challenge.

Completing the Oktoberquest earns a limited-edition Kapital x Oktoberfest pin badge and entry into the Grand Prize draw to win a two-night trip for two to Munich, including an exclusive visit and celebratory dinner at the iconic Paulaner Brewery.

The entire venue is set to be shaken up for the festivities, as the team transform the 4,500 sq ft site into an Oktoberfest-style beer tent, with new special foods from bratwurst to pork knuckle, and beer served straight from wooden barrels.

Festivities are set to kick off this Friday (September 19) at 6pm, with the ceremonial tapping of a wooden barrel - just like in Munich - followed by a free giveaway of 50 litres of Festbier for the first guests through the door.

Ben Stubbs, Kapital Co-Founder & Marketing Director, said: “This is one of the most authentic Oktoberfest experiences you’ll find outside Germany - all six Festbiers under one roof, traditional festival food, live entertainment every weekend, and the chance to actually win a trip to Munich itself.

“We want to bring the energy, celebrate the tradition, and share the sheer fun of Oktoberfest right here in Sheffield.”