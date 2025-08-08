Sheffield's best curry restaurants celebrated at English Curry Awards 2025
For 14 years, the English Curry Awards have been putting one of the country’s favourite dishes to the test - finding and celebrating the very best curries in the country.
This year has been no different, with dozens of restaurants making the list of finalists, ahead of the official awards presentation on August 11.
And while no local restaurant made it into the best of Yorkshire category, there were still some Sheffield standouts.
The restaurants identified as the ‘Best of Sheffield’ are:
- Prithiraj
- Urban choola
- Maveli
- Bay Of Bengal
- Lavang
- Ashoka
- 7 Spices Balti
- Viraaj
- The Chakra Lounge
- Butlers Balti House
Meanwhile, the Bay Of Bengal, on White Lane, was nominated in the ‘Bangladeshi Restaurant of The Year’ category.
400 DC, on Castle Square, was put forward in the ‘Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year’ category and Viraaj Restaurant earned its place among the ‘Local Restaurant of the Year’ nominees.
A spokesperson for the awards said: “These awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.
“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”
