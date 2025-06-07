Since being founded in 1799, Greene King has flourished into one of the country’s leading pub retailers and brewers. Across England, Wales and Scotland, the brand runs around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels.

They have also found success with their own brewery, creating popular ales like Flint Eye and Abbot.

Of their many sites across the country, 12 are right here in Sheffield with even more in the surrounding South Yorkshire area.

And with so many to choose from it can be hard to decide which to visit for a pint, or classic pub meal.

So we’ve created a list, ranking Greene King’s 12 ‘local’ pubs in Sheffield from best to worst according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Overall each pub rated well, with the lowest ranking being only 4 stars out of 5.

1 . Red Lion Inn, Gleadless - Rated 4.7 Red Lion Inn, on Gleadless Road, was crowned the best Greene King pub in the city with an impressive 4.7 rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Shakey, Hillsborough - Rated 4.6 Located less than a mile from Hillsborough stadium, The Shakey, on Bradfield Road, is a favourite with Sheffield Wednesday supporters. The family-friendly pub took the joint-second spot, rated 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Penny Black, Sheffield City Centre - Rated 4.6 The Penny Black pub, on Pond Hill, also had a 4.6 rating based on 156 reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales