Since being founded in 1799, Greene King has flourished into one of the country’s leading pub retailers and brewers. Across England, Wales and Scotland, the brand runs around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels.
They have also found success with their own brewery, creating popular ales like Flint Eye and Abbot.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter
Of their many sites across the country, 12 are right here in Sheffield with even more in the surrounding South Yorkshire area.
And with so many to choose from it can be hard to decide which to visit for a pint, or classic pub meal.
So we’ve created a list, ranking Greene King’s 12 ‘local’ pubs in Sheffield from best to worst according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Overall each pub rated well, with the lowest ranking being only 4 stars out of 5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.