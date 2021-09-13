Sheffield venue’s hygiene rating corrected by council

The Church House has been given a four-star hygiene rating

The authority says the delay to processing the report, which the venue says took place this spring, was due to staff sickness.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Church House on St James Street was inspected recently and achieved a food hygiene rating of four.

“Unfortunately there was a delay in processing this due to staff sickness. We have now updated this hygiene rating and we confirm the rating of four.

“We sincerely apologise to all at Church House for this and for any inconvenience caused. We’re checking whether any other ratings are affected.”

Church House landlord Andrew Delemere said staff at the venue were now working hard to get the top hygiene rating.

"We just missed out on five stars and we’re now working on getting relisted,” he added.