Sheffield Tramlines Festival roles into in town again with more memories to be made

Tramlines festival returns in Sheffield once again this year.

By Errol Edwards
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 1:37 pm

So with that in mind we have pulled together a series of pictures of people having a good time at the event down the years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Enjoying the day are you in the crowd.

The late Toots Hibbert performing in 2017
Tramlines in Leopold Square 2017
Big smiles in peace gardens in Sheffield.
Revelers loving the moment
Keeping your head dry at all costs
Enjoying fringe festival in the Peace Gardens
Having a great at Tramlines Fringe 2015
Thrilled to be at 2015 Fringe
Enjoying Fringe in the Peace Gardens
Tramlines embraces all ages, festival goer enjoys Tramlines with MC Nige
Enjoying 2015 Fringe Festival.
2015 Tramlines Fringe in the city centre.
Sheffield