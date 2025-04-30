Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield pub has been crowned the best in Europe to visit while travelling by train.

The European Beer Consumers Union (EBCU) has revealed the results of its European Travel Beer Survey, listing the best places to enjoy a quality beer while on the move.

And the steel city has come out on top, with the beloved Sheffield Tap securing the best rail station title.

The popular venue, which is nestled into platform 1 of the train station, was locked up for 30 years after its closure in 1975, before work to restore the former First Class Refreshment Lounge began in 2008.

Following its reopening, the spot has collected a number of accolades, including winning the National Publican Food and Drinks Award, Cask Pub of the Year and the Modern Railways Restoration Award in 2010.

Sheffield train station's popular pub has been crowned the best place in Europe to grab a drink while waiting for the train. | CAMRA

This latest achievement has seen it beat other highly thought of contenders, including the nearby York and the continental Brussels Central, in Belgium and Munich Hauptbahnhof, Germany.

Meanwhile the best airport beer was a bit further from home, with Copenhagen in Denmark, taking the title, which was praised for its dedication to local and independent craft beer.

EBCU chairman André Brunnsberg said: “We launched this survey to shine a light on how beer culture can thrive even in places of transit.

“Copenhagen and Sheffield show what’s possible when quality and locality are put first.

“These aren’t just places to wait for your flight or train - they’re places worth arriving early for.”

