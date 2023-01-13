An alert warning people to not eat a food product from Morrisons has been issued over concerns it could trigger an allergy.

The supermarket has recalled the ‘Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce’ item because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The product also contains pepperoni which is not on the ingredients list. Specifically, the pack affected weighs 350g and has a use by date of January 25 2023.

The Food Standards Agency, which regulates the food and drink industry on behalf of the Government, said: “Morrisons is recalling the above product from customers and have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

