We asked our readers where their favourite places to eat are in and near Sheffield now that the sunshine is meant to be here.
Many of those mentioned have the option for al-fresco dining whether on a terrace or a courtyard, perfect for those sunny days on the horizon.
In no particular order, here are nine places dubbed the ‘best’ by our readers.
1. Admiral Rodney, Loxley
The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley, is a popular destination for a bite to eat whether the sun is shining or not. It serves a seasonal menu and delightful Sunday roasts making it a firm favourite among those in Sheffield.
2. The Rivelin Hotel, Stannington
The Rivelin Hotel, on Tofts Lane, Stannington, is surrounded by stunning views, has a play area for children, and it's kid friendly. It serves classic pub grub, and also has began hosting bistro nights with set menus. Photo: Google
3. Old Horns Inn, High Bradfield
Old Horns Inn, on Towngate in High Bradfield, was listed as another popular venue by our readers. This pub is currently closed for a refurbishment and will be unveiling its new look on June 15. Photo: Google
4. The Devonshire Arms, Middle Handley
The Devonshire Arms, on Lightwood Lane, in Middle Handley, is a short drive from the city. This family-run pub provides a modern dining experience for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even bottomless brunches. Photo: Google
