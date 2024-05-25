Sheffield Star readers tell us their 9 favourite places to eat, from Admiral Rodney and Rivelin Hotel

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 25th May 2024, 08:00 BST

From pub grub, to brunch, to high-end meals, our readers have a taste for everything

We asked our readers where their favourite places to eat are in and near Sheffield now that the sunshine is meant to be here.

We asked our readers where their favourite places to eat are in and near Sheffield now that the sunshine is meant to be here.

Many of those mentioned have the option for al-fresco dining whether on a terrace or a courtyard, perfect for those sunny days on the horizon.

In no particular order, here are nine places dubbed the ‘best’ by our readers.

The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley, is a popular destination for a bite to eat whether the sun is shining or not. It serves a seasonal menu and delightful Sunday roasts making it a firm favourite among those in Sheffield.

1. Admiral Rodney, Loxley

The Rivelin Hotel, on Tofts Lane, Stannington, is surrounded by stunning views, has a play area for children, and it's kid friendly. It serves classic pub grub, and also has began hosting bistro nights with set menus.

2. The Rivelin Hotel, Stannington

Old Horns Inn, on Towngate in High Bradfield, was listed as another popular venue by our readers. This pub is currently closed for a refurbishment and will be unveiling its new look on June 15.

3. Old Horns Inn, High Bradfield

The Devonshire Arms, on Lightwood Lane, in Middle Handley, is a short drive from the city. This family-run pub provides a modern dining experience for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even bottomless brunches.

4. The Devonshire Arms, Middle Handley

