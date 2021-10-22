The Catch restaurant at Kelham Island, Sheffield with Phoebe Johnson, Drew Garber and Karl Burditt

The Catch opened in May 2021 and specialises in seafood, but also offers a variety of alternative meals on its menu.

The restaurant, based in Kelham, serves high quality food with highlight dishes such as the soy glazed sea bass, served with Thai slow and pak choi, and smoked jerk salmon croquettes, served with a mango salsa, which the team says is loved by the restaurant’s new customers.

PR and marketing specialist for The Catch, Phoebe Johnson, says the restaurant has a fun and exciting atmosphere due to its unique location and setting.

The Catch restaurant at Kelham Island, Sheffield

"Our quirky location and settings set us aside from other restaurants and bars of Sheffield.

"The juxtaposition between high quality food and drinks, and the fact that at the same time you will be sitting in a shipping container always amuses us.

"Having only opened in mid-May of 2021, we have seen The Catch go from strength to strength, particularly off the back off of lockdown easing.

"Now we are at the stage where we are reaping the rewards by seeing regular faces every week, as well as a constant growth of new customers,” she added.

Inside the Catch seafood restaurant at Kelham Island, Sheffield

The restaurant is now also close to unveiling its new and unique bespoke cocktail menu that features parts of some classic cocktails and turns them into unique creations for The Catch.

It is expected to be a special part of The Catch and Phoebe describes it as one of the highest points for the business so far.

Staff at the venue come from a wide range of backgrounds and this has helped create the successful business that The Catch has become since its opening in May.

Pheobe added: "Backgrounds ranging from high end cocktail bars to building festival bars and VIP arenas: events, hotel, and fine dining management, including a wealth of hospitality operations expertise.

The Catch restaurant at Kelham Island, Sheffield has a wide range of food and exciting cocktails

"This allows us to all collaborate as a team to create a really strong foundation to which we power the success of The Catch.”

Since its opening this year, especially since Covid-19 restrictions were eased, the restaurant has gone from strength to strength as it has begun seeing regular faces each week, despite only being open five months, and has seen a constant growth of new customers.

"It is fair to say that we are on the right path, with all standards being maintained to the highest level, food and drink always being on point, and customer service being to the best of our abilities, both individually and as a collective team,” said Pheobe.

Although the restaurant has had many high points since its opening, such as its incoming cocktail menu, The Catch has still experienced some challenges – especially when having to say goodbye to valued staff members.

"Low points always come when a valued member of our team decides it’s time to move on,” said Phoebe.

"Obviously, we are always excited when one of our own takes their next career step up, and we always help to facilitate that. But, every time a team member leaves, it is like having a member of the family move away.”