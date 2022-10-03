Sheffield’s legendary Wapentake bar was the toast of the world’s music press when the international English rock band, Def Leppard came for a return visit.

It was the beginning of ‘Def Leppard Day’ where Sheffield was doing its bit to thank the band for promoting the city’s good name across the world.

The landlady – Olga Marshall was in for a surprise when Def Leppard showed up and performed an acoustic set on October 5 of that year – 17 long years after she’d first booked them.

Def Leppard Day: Def Leppard perform at the Wapentake in 1995.

And when they visited, things had kicked off a few hours earlier and it had been a whirlwind day of plaque unveilings; tea with civic dignitaries and receiving demos from up-and-coming bands eager for a touch of their magic.

But the hosts saved the best until last – a gig at the Wapentake Bar in Sheffield – Not forgetting the obligatory after show bash at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

It was a massive moment for everyone who was in the bar and for Sheffield and tickets for the event were gold dust – Def Leppard fans even came across from America for the event!

The band did a full acoustic set to rapturous audience and the Wapentake’s unique place in the Def Leppard story was confirmed right across the world after that night.

Olga: Olga Marshall (front) and staff at the Wapentake

The event was even covered by The Guardian which did an article on the venue.