Sheffield is full of fantastic places to eat, and the calibre of restraurants operating in the city continues to go from strength to strength.
As we enter 2023, here are the nine Sheffield restaurants with the highest rating on TripAdvisor, based on customer reviews.
All of the nine restaurants featured here have a rating of 4.5 out of 5, or higher.
The most frequently featured street in the list of the top nine restaurants, is Ecclesall Road which has been a coveted destination for restaurants for some time.
1. Urban Choola
Urban Choola on Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall is Sheffield's highest rated restaurant, based on 782 reviews from customers. The restaurant, which specialises in Indian cuisine, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5.
Photo: Submit
2. Napoli Centro Pizzeria
Napoli Centro Pizzeria on Glossop Road is rated 5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based on 200 reviews. Their most popular dish is Salame Piccante with organic tomato, fior di latte, Neapolitan salami, chilli flakes, basil, and E.V. olive oil.
Photo: Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Paesani Deli and Pizzeria
Paesani Deli And Pizzeria in Crookes is rated 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor, based on 130 reviews. The restaurants said on their most popular dish: ""We are Giacinto Di Mola and Vito Vernia from Paesani. We are originally from Apulia and our pizza chef Antonio is from Campania, Italy’s birthplace of pizza. We are extremely passionate about what we do, that’s why we use the finest ingredients sourced directly from Italy and we make our own pizza dough every day with just flour (flour Caputo from Naples), water, salt and yeast using double fermentation process which makes our pizzas so soft and light. For our most popular( and beautiful) pizza “Mortadella & Burrata” we use creamy and delicate burrata from Apulia, pistacchio from Sicily and mortadella from Emilia Romagna. It’s buonissimo."
Photo: submt
4. Turnip and Thyme
The fourth-highest rating restaurant in Sheffield is Turnip and Thyme on Ecclesall Road, which is rated 5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based on 278 reviews. Their most popular dish is the Pot Belly. It comes with spring onion & chive mash, chorizo & smoked cheddar melt, buttered greens and a red currant jus.
Photo: JPI